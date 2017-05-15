Politics
May 15, 2017 8:26 am

New Brunswick government touts number of female appointments

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant delivers the State of the Province address in Fredericton, N.B., in a photo from Jan 26, 2017

Stephen MacGillivray / The Canadian Press
The New Brunswick government is touting the number of women it has appointed to various offices.

It says that between October 2014 and February 2017, it made 463 appointments to agencies, boards and commissions.

Of those, it says 266 – or 57 per cent – were female.

Of the 33 appointments to chair positions, 20 – or 61 per cent – have been female.

