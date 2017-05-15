New Brunswick government touts number of female appointments

The New Brunswick government is touting the number of women it has appointed to various offices.

It says that between October 2014 and February 2017, it made 463 appointments to agencies, boards and commissions.

Of those, it says 266 – or 57 per cent – were female.

Of the 33 appointments to chair positions, 20 – or 61 per cent – have been female.

