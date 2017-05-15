Elementary student coders to showcase their games in London

Hundreds of elementary school students will come together Monday to put their very own video game creations to the test.

More than 300 students from Grades 4, 5 and 6 will be at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., presenting their work done through the Coding Quest program.

Coding Quest is the largest classroom-based coding program in Canada, which has been made available to more than 38,000 students this year alone. Encouraging students to learn to code in the same way they learn to read and write, the program follows an inquiry-based model that promotes personalized learning, and can be used to teach any subject.

The program, which is free through The Learning Partnership, challenges students to apply critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving and science, technology, engineering and math skills to design and build their own computer games.

Students will show off their games in the Arcade, which will be set up in the Thames Room at the TVDSB head office, 1250 Dundas St. Industry professionals and educators will be at the Arcade and the public is also welcome to join in the fun.

The Learning Partnership is a national charity dedicated to advancing education in Canada through innovative programs, education for leaders, information, awards and ongoing collaborations. Since 1993, more than 6.5 million students have participated in their programs.