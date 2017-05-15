Woman critically injured after being pulled from house fire in Brampton: paramedics

A woman suffered critical injuries after she was pulled from a house fire in Brampton on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Mount Fuji Crescent near Airport Road and Bovaird Drive East just before noon.

Peel Paramedics said the woman, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was pulled from the fire without vital signs but was revived by paramedics. She remains in critical condition and no other injuries were reported.

Peel Regional Police said Mount Fuji Crescent has been closed to traffic.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Crews operating at house fire at 13 Mount Fuji. Street remains closed, avoid area ^ed pic.twitter.com/XC3hynompN — Brampton Fire (@BramptonFireES) May 15, 2017