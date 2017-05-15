Canada
May 15, 2017 12:17 pm
Updated: May 15, 2017 12:51 pm

Woman critically injured after being pulled from house fire in Brampton: paramedics

By Web Producer  Global News

Brampton firefighters attend to a house fire on Mount Fuji Crescent on May 15, 2017.

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A woman suffered critical injuries after she was pulled from a house fire in Brampton on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Mount Fuji Crescent near Airport Road and Bovaird Drive East just before noon.

Peel Paramedics said the woman, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was pulled from the fire without vital signs but was revived by paramedics. She remains in critical condition and no other injuries were reported.

Peel Regional Police said Mount Fuji Crescent has been closed to traffic.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

