Dundas/Parliament intersection off limits for three weeks

Toronto motorists will have to make alternate arrangements if their usual drive takes them to the area of Dundas and Parliament streets.

That intersection is now closed and will be for the next three weeks. This is to accommodate streetcar track replacement, as well as other road work.

During the closure, eastbound traffic on Dundas is being detoured at Sherbourne Street, and westbound traffic detours at River Street.

Southbound traffic on Parliament detours at Gerrard Street, and northbound traffic is being detoured at Shuter Street.

To help keep traffic moving in the area, signals on parallel routes have been retimed, and signs have been posted regarding the closure, however, drivers should anticipate delays.

Crews will be working on the streetcar tracks, road surface and sidewalks, seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to midnight, with some of the work continuing on a 24/7 basis to speed things along.

The TTC has made some adjustments to service as a result of the work.

From June 6 to 10, a single lane of traffic will be re-opened to allow traffic to move through the intersection, while the last part of the work is being completed.