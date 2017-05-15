London downtown bike lanes detoured by rapid transit routes

As London’s bus rapid transit (BRT) plans shift into high gear, already approved bike lanes along Queens Avenue may need to hit the brakes.

With a staff recommendation for the BRT King/Queens couplet, plans for protected bike lanes along 12 city blocks of downtown London could be compromised.

City council approved dedicated lanes that would run east and west on the north side of Queens from Ridout Street to Colborne Street back in March. The Cycle Track Plan also includes curbside lanes on Colborne between Huron Street and Dufferin Avenue.

“I’ve never, ever believed that bike lanes should be on Queens,” said cycling advocate Gary Brown.

“Purely, from a transportations point of view, Queens doesn’t even cross a quarter of our city, why would we put a bike lane on there that really goes nowhere?”

Brown says Dundas is the best option for the city and believes it would add an economic boost to businesses along the corridor.

“There’s a huge relationship between small local businesses and cycling traffic, it’s a phenomenally good relationship that’s happened in every city, business has gone up,” he said.

“So, why wouldn’t we put the bike lanes on Dundas? They can always be expanded to go all the way across our city and would really be a good shot in the arm for a lot of the local businesses.”

Safety is also a consideration for cyclists on a route that would see heavy bus traffic.

“I don’t think they should be on the street with bus rapid transit. Two-tonne cars versus forty-tonne buses, we can all do the physics on what those accidents are going to look like,” said Brown.

The current plan for cycle lanes on Queens and Colborne also come at the cost of 81 parking spaces, something local businesses don’t want to see go.

Installing the lanes is expected to cost $466,000. The money is available under London’s cycling plan. Construction has yet to begin on the lanes due to uncertainty over the finalization of BRT routes.