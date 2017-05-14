WATCH: Staff at Edmonton’s W.P. Wagner High School get creative with grad class video

Staff at W.P. Wagner High School got creative with their send-off for the 2017 graduating class by creating a video set to music.

The video features the dance moves of teachers and school staff members, set to the music of Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

It begins with a message that reads: “the staff of W.P. Wagner High School wants to wish the best of luck to the graduating class of 2017. We hope you embrace the adventure and dance, dance, dance…”

The graduating class got to see the video Friday.

It was also posted to Facebook by Bree Chee on Friday and since then its been viewed more than 7,000 times.