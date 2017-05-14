Grande Prairie RCMP turn to public for help locating missing 10-year-old boy

Cohen Neilson was reported missing by his parents Sunday after not returning to his home in Clairmont, Alta.

The 10-year-old was last seen playing in a park in the town around noon.

RCMP describe his disappearance as “out of character” for the 10-year-old.

He has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 4’6″ tall and weighs 90 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, possibly a camo hoodie, blue jeans and camo boots.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers.