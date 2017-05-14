Search for missing B.C. fire chief suspended

ASHCROFT, B.C. – Police say the search has been suspended for a fire chief believed to have been swept away by high flood waters in British Columbia’s interior.

Ashcroft RCMP say dozens of crews have been searching for Clayton Cassidy of Cache Creek since he disappeared on May 5.

He was last known to be checking creek flow levels at a campground as snowmelt and rain caused floods in the region.

Sgt. Kathleen Thain says searchers have completed “exhaustive efforts,” scouring several water ways, including Cache Creek, Bonaparte River and the Thompson River with no success.

She says the water is still high and moving fast, and once the levels go down, searchers will look at other possible recovery efforts.

Cassidy was given a Medal of Good Citizenship by the B.C. government last year for his efforts helping Cache Creek residents during a devastating flood in May 2015.

Cache Creek Mayor John Ranta has said losing Cassidy is a tragedy of epic proportions.