Damp conditions hamper fire department response to blaze near Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire southwest of the city on Sunday.

At around 1:15 p.m. CT, crews were called and arrived to find the flaming structure off of Highway 60 had already started to collapse on itself.

READ MORE: Hay bales go up in smoke east of Outlook, Sask.

Fire department officials said damp conditions hampered fire engines from entering the yard via the muddy driveway, but also prevented the flames from spreading.

A decision was made to let the structure burn in order to burn off the natural gas going to the home.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters knock down flames at Avenue H South house

A fire crew stayed on scene to extinguish the remains.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A damage estimate was not available.