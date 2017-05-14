Canada
May 14, 2017 8:33 pm
Updated: May 15, 2017 7:31 am

Damp conditions hamper fire department response to blaze near Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a blaze southwest of the city on Sunday.

Brice Perkins / Global News
A A

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire southwest of the city on Sunday.

At around 1:15 p.m. CT, crews were called and arrived to find the flaming structure off of Highway 60 had already started to collapse on itself.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Hay bales go up in smoke east of Outlook, Sask.

Fire department officials said damp conditions hampered fire engines from entering the yard via the muddy driveway, but also prevented the flames from spreading.

A decision was made to let the structure burn in order to burn off the natural gas going to the home.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters knock down flames at Avenue H South house

A fire crew stayed on scene to put out the remains.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. A damage estimate was not available.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Damp Conditions
Fire
Highway 60
House Fire
Natural Gas
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department
Structure Fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News