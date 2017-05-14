Canada
May 14, 2017 8:28 pm
Updated: May 14, 2017 8:41 pm

Traffic diverted as crews battle house fire in Douglasdale

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Traffic was being diverted around Douglasdale Blvd. late Sunday afternoon while several emergency crews responded to a house fire.

Traffic was being diverted around Douglasdale Boulevard late Sunday afternoon while several emergency crews responded to a house fire.

Calgary police confirmed officers were on scene to help direct traffic while the fire department did their work.

Douglasdale Boulevard was closed in both directions, police said.

The fire caused several traffic delays, including for Calgary Transit riders who faced detours on some routes.

Witness photos and video show a large number of emergency vehicles on the scene.

