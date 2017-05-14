Traffic diverted as crews battle house fire in Douglasdale

Traffic was being diverted around Douglasdale Boulevard late Sunday afternoon while several emergency crews responded to a house fire.

Calgary police confirmed officers were on scene to help direct traffic while the fire department did their work.

Douglasdale Boulevard was closed in both directions, police said.

Large fire at the intersection of Douglas Bank Dr and Douglasdale Blvd. Aerial unit is out. @CTVKathyLe @CTVCalgary @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/VnDgASAFWQ — Steven Phan (@ShteevePhan) May 14, 2017

The fire caused several traffic delays, including for Calgary Transit riders who faced detours on some routes.

Witness photos and video show a large number of emergency vehicles on the scene.