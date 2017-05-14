PHOTOS: Edmonton’s Valley Zoo celebrates Mother’s Day

All mothers were celebrated Sunday at the Valley Zoo in Edmonton.

“We are treating both our animal moms and our human moms,” said special events coordinator Dorothy Kelker.

Families were invited to spend the special day together and mothers were treated to pampering sessions, including mini-massages, crafts and gardening sessions.

The zoo has seen a number of births in late 2016 and 2017, so animal moms were also pampered with special treats, including some of their favourite foods.

Zoo officials said turnout for the event was higher than expected.