Canada
May 14, 2017 6:42 pm

London, Woodstock police searching for missing woman

By Staff AM980 London
Yuderquis Perez-Gomez

Yuderquis Perez-Gomez

Woodstock Police Service/Facebook
A A

London and Woodstock police are on the search for a missing woman.

Yuderquis Perez-Gomez, 38, was last seen on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. leaving a hotel on Wellington Street in London.

She was last seen wearing a black/white striped dress and pink pants.

READ MORE: Woodstock police search for dealers in connection with fentanyl seizures

According to Woodstock Police, Perez-Gomez has ties to both the Woodstock and London areas and possibly suffers from mental illness.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez-Gomez to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323.

READ MORE: Woodstock police investigating robbery at CIBC branch

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Investigation
London missing person
London Police
London Police Service
Mental Illness
missing person
Missing Woman
Woodstock missing person
Woodstock Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News