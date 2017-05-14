London, Woodstock police searching for missing woman

London and Woodstock police are on the search for a missing woman.

Yuderquis Perez-Gomez, 38, was last seen on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. leaving a hotel on Wellington Street in London.

She was last seen wearing a black/white striped dress and pink pants.

According to Woodstock Police, Perez-Gomez has ties to both the Woodstock and London areas and possibly suffers from mental illness.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez-Gomez to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323.

