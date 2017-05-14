Crime
May 14, 2017 5:52 pm
Updated: May 14, 2017 5:55 pm

Nashville ‘church’ was actually a sex club

By Staff The Associated Press

This April 23, 2015 photo shows a facility purchased by The Social Club, a Nashville, Tenn. swingers club, in a small office park in Nashville.

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undercover inspectors have determined that a building registered as a church was being operated as a sex club.

WTVF-TV reports that the city of Nashville has filed a complaint against the owners for “maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct” and violating a state law banning sex clubs from operating within 1,000 feet of a school.

The longtime downtown swingers club underwent a conversion in 2015 when it relocated to a run-down office park in the community of Madison, calling itself a church because the new location is near the back of the private Goodpasture Christian School.

Two codes inspectors paid $40 to enter the facility in March and filed affidavits detailing sex acts they witnessed within.

The city is seeking to close the club.

