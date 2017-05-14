Environment Canada issues funnel cloud weather advisory in Saskatoon

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory in Saskatchewan as conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds on Sunday afternoon.

The federal agency said funnel clouds were spotted just north of Saskatoon at 2:15 p.m.

The advisory, issued over the city and portions of the central Grainbelt, is associated with some showers and weak thunderstorms moving through the area. Environment Canada said they should dissipate by early Sunday evening.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation and normally don’t pose a danger near the ground. However, Environment Canada said there was a chance the clouds could turn into weak landspout tornadoes.

