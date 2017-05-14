Cougar sighting sparks warning at Fish Creek Provincial Park

A cougar sighting at Fish Creek Provincial Park has led Alberta Parks to issue a warning to park visitors.

The cougar was seen in the Bebo Grove day use area of the park on Saturday.

Cougars can be dangerous, and the park service is reminding people to keep their distance if they see one.

What should you do if you spot a cougar?

Alberta Parks advises people should be aware of cougar, and keep children close. Officials also advise people to make a lot of noise when out in areas cougars may pop up, to avoid a surprise encounter. It’s also recommended that dogs be kept on a leash.

If you do spot one, Alberta Parks advises the following:

Leave room for the cougar to escape

Immediately pick up small children

Don’t run

Don’t turn your back

Slowly back away

Make yourself appear as large as possible — open your jacket if you’re wearing one

Make eye contact with the cougar

Finally, if a cougar attacks, fight back with anything you have.