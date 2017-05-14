William Sandeson murder trial to enter fifth week on Monday

The first-degree murder trial for Dalhousie medical student William Sandeson, 24, will resume Monday with the case entering its fifth week.

Police allege Sandeson killed Taylor Samson, 22, in August 2015. His remains have never been located.

READ: Last images of Taylor Samson shown to jury in William Sandeson murder trial

On Thursday, the seven-man, seven-woman jury heard testimony from three Crown witnesses, including Sandeson’s former teammate, Justin Blades.

Blades told the court that on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015 he was visiting his best friend, Pookiel McCabe, at an apartment on Henry Street in Halifax, which was located across the hall from Sandeson’s residence.

Blades said he heard a loud bang, and moments later saw a man slumped over on a chair in the kitchen of Sandeson’s apartment, bleeding from his head.

He testified Sandeson was running around inside the apartment with bloody money in his hands and asked him to get the car, which he refused to do.

WATCH: Former teammate of William Sandeson tells court he saw bleeding man, bloody cash

It’s expected the jury will resume hearing evidence Monday morning.

In total, eight weeks have been set aside to hear the case at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.