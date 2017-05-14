Canada
May 14, 2017 3:00 pm

William Sandeson murder trial to enter fifth week on Monday

By Reporter  Global News

William Sandeson, left, arrives for his preliminary hearing at provincial court in Halifax on February 11, 2016.

Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press/File
A A

The first-degree murder trial for Dalhousie medical student William Sandeson, 24, will resume Monday with the case entering its fifth week.

Police allege Sandeson killed Taylor Samson, 22, in August 2015. His remains have never been located.

Story continues below

READ: Last images of Taylor Samson shown to jury in William Sandeson murder trial

On Thursday, the seven-man, seven-woman jury heard testimony from three Crown witnesses, including Sandeson’s former teammate, Justin Blades.

Blades told the court that on the evening of Aug. 15, 2015 he was visiting his best friend, Pookiel McCabe, at an apartment on Henry Street in Halifax, which was located across the hall from Sandeson’s residence.

Blades said he heard a loud bang, and moments later saw a man slumped over on a chair in the kitchen of Sandeson’s apartment, bleeding from his head.

He testified Sandeson was running around inside the apartment with bloody money in his hands and asked him to get the car, which he refused to do.

WATCH: Former teammate of William Sandeson tells court he saw bleeding man, bloody cash

It’s expected the jury will resume hearing evidence Monday morning.

In total, eight weeks have been set aside to hear the case at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
HRM
HRP
Taylor Samson
Taylor Samson homicide
William Sandeson
William Sandeson murder trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News