May 14, 2017 2:26 pm
Updated: May 14, 2017 2:57 pm

Fire breaks out in western Alberta industrial area

By Web Producer  Global News

A fire in Fox Creek May 14 shut down traffic on Highway 43 for about two hours.

File/Global News
A fire in an industrial area in Fox Creek, Alta., Sunday morning brought highway traffic to a halt for two hours.

RCMP and firefighters from Fox Creek responded to a fire along Highway 43 at 8:30 a.m.

Crews had to shut down east and westbound traffic on the highway while the blaze was brought under control.

RCMP said no one was injured in the fire.

The cause has not been determined.

Fox Creek is approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Alberta RCMP
Alberta traffic
Firefighters
Fox Creek
Fox Creek fire
Fox Creek RCMP
Highway
Highway 43
Western Alberta

