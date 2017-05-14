Fire breaks out in western Alberta industrial area

A fire in an industrial area in Fox Creek, Alta., Sunday morning brought highway traffic to a halt for two hours.

RCMP and firefighters from Fox Creek responded to a fire along Highway 43 at 8:30 a.m.

Crews had to shut down east and westbound traffic on the highway while the blaze was brought under control.

RCMP said no one was injured in the fire.

The cause has not been determined.

Fox Creek is approximately 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.