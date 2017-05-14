3rd suspect wanted in connection with deadly Mississauga shooting surrenders to police

A man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old Brampton native in Mississauga last month has surrendered to police.

Peel police said in a release that 18-year-old Shamar Lawson Meredith surrendered to authorities Sunday after a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for his arrest last week.

Meredith has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kamar McIntosh, who was shot and killed April 27 on Hurontario Street between Dundas and King streets.

At the time, police believed McIntosh to have been targeted.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Thulani Chizanga, previously surrendered to police.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested and charged earlier in the month in connection with the shooting. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police.