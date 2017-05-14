Canada
May 14, 2017 1:30 pm
Updated: May 14, 2017 1:33 pm

Landslide prompts evacuation near Killiney Beach

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
An evacuation order has been issued for 17 properties along Kilkenny Place off Westside Road near West Kelowna.

A small landslide came down in the Killiney Beach subdivision late Saturday afternoon.

No one was injured.

The slide did affect at least one home.

Eight people are being accommodated by Emergency Support Services in Vernon.

Evacuations
Flooding
landslide
Okanagan
Westside Road

