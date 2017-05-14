London Humane Society helping feline moms on Mother’s Day

The London Humane Society is encouraging Londoners to help honour mothers of the animal variety.

For the first time ever, the London Humane society is collecting donations on Mother’s Day that directly go towards helping animal mothers currently staying in their shelter, according to a press release.

“Pet-loving moms and families can give the gift of love to nursing moms here at the London Humane Society,” said executive director Jody Foster.

“Kitten season started late this year, so we thought that it is a really meaningful time to suggest to families that gifts towards nursing [cat] moms can help pet-loving mothers celebrate their Mother’s Day.”

The organization hopes that the sheltered animals can receive the support they need from local families.

“While people are considering to make a donation, they should be thinking about these moms that have so many kittens that they are nursing and feeding, which will help them get that extra support,” Foster said.

Londoners can donate various amounts — $25 gives homeless animals the comfort of blankets, beds and toys, while larger monetary donations of $50 and $75 can help with medical expenses for nursing cats and other animals.

Those wanting to donate on behalf of four-legged mothers can do so in person at the shelter on Clarke Road south of Oxford Street, or online at londonhumanesociety.ca.