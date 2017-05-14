Health
Gary Burrill says NS NDP would double number of midwives

By Reporter  Global News
Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill says if elected, he would invest millions of dollars to expand the midwife program in Nova Scotia.

“There are currently only 10 midwives practising in Nova Scotia and Stephen McNeil has failed to improve access to midwifery services, despite the growing demand,” said Burrill in a news release.

“The NDP will make a targeted investment to improve access to midwives and create a training program for aspiring midwives right here at home. We know more and more families in Nova Scotia are looking for a midwife to be a part of their pregnancy and delivery.”

Burrill says his government would invest $6 million over four years to double the number of midwives in the province and create a training program for aspiring midwives.

Burill plans to unveil his parties platform Monday morning at the Dalhousie Student Union building in Halifax.

Election day is Tuesday, May 30.

