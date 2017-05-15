Commentary: How can we believe the Liberals on hydro?

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault was on the show last week to introduce the new Liberal rebate program that will punt the cost of Premier Wynne’s electricity “mistake” off to the next generation.

However, the wind was quickly taken out of that sail when a leaked Liberal document surfaced on the same day, revealing the true cost of the scheme that heads north after the next election.

Thibault kept reiterating that the Conservatives leaked the document, which he called “outdated.”

“Why do you keep saying that?” I asked Thibeault.

How can he accuse the Conservatives of leaking a confidential Liberal document?

What are the Conservatives doing with a Liberal document?

Is he accusing the Conservatives of stealing it? Did they break into the Liberal offices like some kind of Watergate-type incident?

The minister immediately backed off, likely aware his statements had no basis in fact.

My guess is that it was more likely a disgruntled Liberal that leaked the document — not another party that doesn’t have access to it.

But if we can’t believe the minister’s explanation of the leak, how are we supposed to believe him when it comes to the actual document?