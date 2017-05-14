Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Kildonan Park
A A
WINNIPEG — A pedestrian has been sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Main Street Sunday morning.
Police said the call came in just before 10 a.m. near Kildonan Park.
The pedestrian was sent to Health Sciences Centre, and injuries are unknown at this point.
Police have closed both northbound lanes on Main Street to investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.