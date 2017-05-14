Collision
May 14, 2017 1:13 pm
Updated: May 14, 2017 1:15 pm

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Kildonan Park

By Reporter  Global News

Police say the condition of the pedestrian is still unknown.

WINNIPEG — A pedestrian has been sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Main Street Sunday morning.

Police said the call came in just before 10 a.m. near Kildonan Park.

The pedestrian was sent to Health Sciences Centre, and injuries are unknown at this point.

Police have closed both northbound lanes on Main Street to investigate.

