Stephen McNeil says NS Liberals will invest, double jobs in wine sector

Liberal leader Stephen McNeil wants to invest in the province’s wine sector and plans to create almost 500 jobs in three years.

If elected, McNeil wants to invest $8.5 million in the Wine Development Program.

Currently, the wine sector supports 575 jobs, both directly and indirectly. With the program, McNeil says the workforce would grow past 1,000.

“We are investing to create jobs for young Nova Scotians and more opportunities for the middle class,” McNeil said in a news release. “These investments will create jobs and businesses in rural Nova Scotia.”

McNeil says he wants to work with existing partners on research and development related to site selection, environmental factors, storage, production and quality standards, as well as identify and develop new markets outside of the province.

The Wine Development Program would continue the Vineyard Expansion and Development Program and expand grape growing, as well as work to establish a quality standards program similar to British Columbia and Ontario.

