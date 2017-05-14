Jay Janower’s Mother’s Day salute: Why moms will always be No. 1

Once again it’s that time of the year when we put our moms to the forefront and celebrate who our moms are, and what they mean to us.

The older us kids get, the more mature we get as adults, the more dear our mothers become to us.

How often have you heard someone say age is just a number?

It’s true. It is a number. In our mother’s case that number is 1.

It should be the number of our mom’s family jersey. Moms are our starting QBs, No. 1 goalie and franchise family member. Honourable mention, of course, to our dads, but there’s something special about moms.

Maybe it’s that nurturing warmth mom wrapped us in the moment she gave birth to us. An electric blanket of love that’s never been unplugged. One you can see, feel and absorb no matter where mom is.

It’s a comfort we take for granted as youngsters but one we appreciate over time, one we savour, one we can’t bear to lose.

Each and every one of you has looked through the viewfinder of life and witnessed first-hand the daily triumphs of mom. That first skinned knee she put a band-aid on. The countless trips to and from school holding your hand, making sure you looked both ways crossing the street. The non-stop life lessons about respecting others and, most importantly, respecting yourself.

Never has there been a better teacher to deliver the never-ending lessons of life than mom.

To those whose mothers are in failing health or who continue to battle ALS, cancer or any other health disorders, stand by your mom with strength, courage and pride. Because that’s what mom did when we needed it the most. Moms have been serving up cups of courage alongside every bowl of cereal and soup since our childhood. We’ve just never really noticed it.

For those whose moms have left us way too soon, may your heart be full of love today. A heart your mom crammed full of memories near and dear to you.

Can you feel that warmth right now? It’s your mom. Think of all those cherished memories. Fell them. Embrace them. The smiles those memories produce will brighten any dark, dreary day and lift your spirits sky high.

Now the beauty of spring may finally be all around us. But the beauty of mom has been, and will always be, inside of us. Maybe that’s why everything bright, colourful and in full bloom in our yards, parks, neighbourhoods, city, provinces, country and world is produced by Mother Nature. It’s the magic of — who else? — mom.

To me Mother’s Day is, and should be, the biggest celebration of the year. Nobody in our lives means more, has done more, or continues to do more, than mom. They make us who we are.

To each and every one of you grandmothers, mothers-in-law and moms out there, Happy Mother’s Day. We are your proud, honoured children who are blessed to call you mom. Thank you for the days, months, years and decades of unconditional support and love.

You are loved dearly not just today, but all 365. Enjoy today. It is your day.

To my mother-in-law Manuela, my beloved Baba Mary, I love you dearly.

To all you moms out there, we, your children, love you dearly.

Happy Mother’s Day.