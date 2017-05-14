2 men in custody after triple stabbing at Caprice nightclub in Downtown Vancouver
Two men are in custody following a triple stabbing at a popular Downtown Vancouver nightclub early Sunday morning.
Just after 3 a.m., Vancouver Police were called to the Caprice Nightclub in the 900-block of Granville Street where they found three men suffering from stab wounds. All three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers quickly arrested two men a short distance away from the nightclub, which is located in the heart of the Granville entertainment district. The suspects remain in police custody.
A section of Granville between Nelson and Smithe streets remained closed early Sunday morning.
