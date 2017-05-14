Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital ER to close Sunday due to doctor shortage

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the emergency department at the Musquodoboit Valley Memorial Hospital in Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., will close Sunday, May 14, from 2-8 p.m., because of a doctor shortage.

The emergency department will also be closed during the overnight hours as usual. It is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 15.

Anyone requiring non-emergency health advice from a registered nurse is asked to call 811.

In the event of an emergency, people are asked to phone 911 or visit the nearest emergency department.

The walk-in health clinic at Eastern Kings Memorial Community Health Centre in Wolfville, N.S, will also be closed Sunday, May 14 due to physician availability.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the Mental Health Crisis Line operates 24-7 and can be reached at 1-888-429-8167.

