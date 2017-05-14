Features
May 14, 2017 11:32 am

Edmonton’s first culture camp keeps indigenous traditions alive

By

An indigenous culture camp has taken over Parkdale School.

Global News
A A

The field outside Edmonton’s Parkdale School has been transformed into an indigenous cultural camp this weekend.

Eleven teepees have been constructed, along with a sweat lodge, to help immerse anyone wanting to learn about traditional healing methods, dance, song and even parenting.

Story continues below

“It’s important because we have the second-largest urban indigenous population in Canada,” Amber Dion explained. “They don’t always have access to culture, to ceremony, to teachings.”

Dion helped organize the event and is an associate professor of Social Work at MacEwan University.

“This is a place where they can come to get answers or to find out what they can do every single day to ensure that their children are rooted in who they are.”

Community elders, or knowledge keepers, were inside each one of the teepees, hosting traditional ceremonies and sharing traditional teachings about a variety of subjects, including trauma healing, practice of ceremony, and medicine.

WATCH: Living in a teepee in frigid winter conditions 

It the first time this type of event was held in Edmonton.

“It’s long overdue,” Dion said. “I was very fortunate. I was able to experience these types of ceremonies from the time I was little.

“Not a lot of my peers have, so we have to go outside of Edmonton a lot of the time to get these types of resources and get the knowledge.”

Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society is hosting the event in partnership with several post-secondary universities, including Blue Quill First Nation’s University and the University of Calgary.

The culture camp opened Thursday to Bent Arrow staff and families. On Friday, Edmonton region Children’s Services staff and social workers were invited to participate.

Families raising indigenous children, including all caregivers,  were invited to take part on Saturday.

“You have 11 teepees in the middle of the city — it’s a pretty strong statement that we’re here,” Dion added.

The event is open to the public on Sunday.

Community elders share traditional teachings at an indigenous culture camp Saturday.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bent Arrow
Bent Arrow Traditional Healing Society
Blue Quill First Nation's University
Children's Services
community elders
culture camp
Indigenous
MacEwan University
Parkdale school
traditional healing methods
urban indigenous

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News