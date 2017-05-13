Inaugural Teddy Bear Fun Run raises money for family support programs at Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital

Over 1,000 people took part in Edmonton’s inaugural Teddy Bear Fun Run supporting the Stollery Children’s Hospital Saturday.

The five-kilometre walk/run raised money for a variety of family support programs at the hospital.

“So many people here are actually Stollery families. This was a celebration of community all across Alberta. The Stollery takes care of the sickest kids, no matter what kind of concerns they have, and today was about helping them,” said Mike House, president and CEO of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Organizers hope to raise about $100,000 which will go towards family-centred programs including pet therapy, a teen-themed room and emergency room activities for patient siblings.

“It’s about making sure the experience you have at the hospital is taking care of the entire family,” House said.

Global’s Jesse Beyer hosted the event.