Saskatoon zoo announces winning baby monkey name

The votes are in and the baby Goeldi monkey at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has been named … Evy.

The name won by popular demand, after more than 1,000 votes were submitted online. The other choices were Laka, Zoila and Elena.

Evy was born on Feb. 6, weighing just 56 grams, to parents Diego and Leah.

“We wanted to extend a huge thank you to everyone that participated in selecting the name Evy for the newest member of the Goeldi troop,” zoo manager Tim Sinclair-Smith said in a press release.

“The name couldn’t be more fitting for this wonderful little animal, and she is settling into it well.”

If you want to check out Evy and the whole family, the zoo is currently open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT.