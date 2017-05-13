Disease impacting 20,000 Manitoban women brought to the forefront in rally on Saturday

WINNIPEG — On Saturday, Manitoban women impacted by a disease leaving them in chronic pain, gathered at the legislature to rally for more help and awareness.

Endometriosis is a painful condition that impacts at least 20,000 women in Manitoba and 176 million women around the world. It is a condition in which tissue that normally lines the inside of a woman’s uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus.

Women living with the disease said it can often create severe or chronic pain and can also cause fertility problems.

Samantha Mosionier was one of the organizers of the event and suffers with endometriosis as well.

“The biggest change we want to see is that people can be more open about it. They don’t need to suffer in silence,” Mosionier said.

Winnipeg Endometriosis Warriors was part of organizing the rally and said there’s a big need for more doctors specializing in the condition to be closer to the prairies.

“One of the main issues is having to be in chronic pain everyday and not be taken seriously,” Mosionier said.

According to the group, there’s currently only one doctor in Manitoba that specializes in dealing with endometriosis.