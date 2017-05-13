Two pedestrians struck in separate incidents in Toronto

A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and another was hit by a streetcar in two separate incidents Saturday afternoon. Both have been taken to a trauma centre.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call just after 4 p.m. to Wilson Avenue and Garratt Boulevard about a vehicle striking a pedestrian and then driving into a building.
According to police, a witness said the pedestrian was momentarily pinned.
Toronto EMS said a man in his 30s was transferred to a trauma centre with serious injuries to both legs but is in stable condition.
A short time later, EMS responded to a man in his 60s who was struck by a streetcar at Spadina Avenue and St. Andrew Street.
The man was taken to a trauma centre with facial injuries but is in stable condition.
No further information is available at this time.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.