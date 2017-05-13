Water quality advisory issued for West Kelowna Estates

A water quality advisory has been issued for the West Kelowna Estates Water System due to increased turbidity in water drawn from Okanagan Lake.

The advisory affects about 1,000 connections.

Water quality advisories are also in effect for the Pritchard, Sunnyside and West Kelowna systems and the Tsinstikeptum 9 system in Westbank First Nation.

It’s recommended that children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems boil water for at least one minute before using it.

Free water can be accessed at the City of West Kelowna’s bulk water station at Shannon Lake and Asquith roads.

The water is also available to Peachland residents who are on a boil-water advisory.

Users need to bring their own containers, and hoses if needed, and ensure they are clean and suitable for potable water.