One man charged after woman found stabbed in London’s east end

A woman is recovering from injuries after being stabbed late Friday night in the east end of London, Ont.

The London Police Service responded to the call of a woman who had been stabbed with an edged weapon in the Hilton Avenue area around 10 p.m., according to the media release.

Police located the woman and transported her to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were seen at the crime, but ultimately, only one was determined to be the suspect.

The suspect is said to have approached the woman with another male, then proceeded to allegedly attack the woman with an edged weapon.

London police concluded that the suspect and the victim did not know each other.

The male suspect was found near the scene of the crime shortly after, and has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).