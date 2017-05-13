Shuswap road buried under mudslide reopens

A Shuswap road buried under a mudslide on May 6 has reopened, allowing access to about 100 properties.

WATCH: Shuswap couple escapes landslide; neighbour still missing

The slide across Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road damaged three homes, and is believed to have claimed the life of 75-year-old Roy Sharp.

Traffic will be a single lane alternating and limited to daylight hours with scheduled openings at 6 a.m., 9 a.m, 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 6 p.m..

The site will be re-assessed after 48 hours.