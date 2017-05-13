Photos: Global Edmonton supports Bust a Move to raise funds for breast cancer research

For the sixth year in a row, a Global Edmonton team is taking part in Bust a Move, a six-hour workout fundraiser in support of breast health.

The event raises thousands of dollars for breast cancer research being done right here in Edmonton and Alberta.

Bust a Move for Breast Health started in Halifax in 2010 and has since expanded across the country to seven other host cities. Each host city chooses its cause and funds stay in that community.

Last year, the Edmonton event raised more than $333,000.

Teams sign up, collect donations and host fundraising events ahead of the six-hour workout marathon.

Every hour is led by a different local fitness instructor. Over the years, the sessions have included activities like kick-boxing, Cross Fit, Zumba, barre, and yoga.

The event also features guest speakers such as oncologists and researchers, cancer survivors and those touched by the disease.

Global Edmonton anchor Carole Anne Devaney and Family Matters reporter Laurel Gregory hosted this year’s Bust a Move in Edmonton.

Ready to workout for 6 hours straight with the @GlobalEdmonton ladies !!! #bamyeg pic.twitter.com/YSJEKV7NP5 — Carole Anne Devaney (@CADevaney) May 13, 2017