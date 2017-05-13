Features
May 13, 2017 3:20 pm
Updated: May 13, 2017 3:27 pm

Photos: Global Edmonton supports Bust a Move to raise funds for breast cancer research

By Web Producer  Global News
A A

For the sixth year in a row, a Global Edmonton team is taking part in Bust a Move, a six-hour workout fundraiser in support of breast health.

The event raises thousands of dollars for breast cancer research being done right here in Edmonton and Alberta.

Bust a Move for Breast Health started in Halifax in 2010 and has since expanded across the country to seven other host cities. Each host city chooses its cause and funds stay in that community.

Story continues below

READ MORE: $333K raised at 2016 Edmonton Bust a Move for Breast Health 

Last year, the Edmonton event raised more than $333,000.

Teams sign up, collect donations and host fundraising events ahead of the six-hour workout marathon.

READ MORE: Global Edmonton wardrobe sale supports Bust a Move, breast-cancer research

Every hour is led by a different local fitness instructor. Over the years, the sessions have included activities like kick-boxing, Cross Fit, Zumba, barre, and yoga.

05-13-BAMKB6

Producer Christine Meadows and reporter Kendra Slugoski at Bust A Move, MAy 13, 2017.

Karen Bartko, Global News
05-13-BAMKB4

Global Edmonton reporter Kendra Slugoski lunges it out at Bust a Move in Edmonton on May 13, 2017.

Karen Bartko, Global News
05-13-BAMKB1

Family Matters reporter Laurel Gregory stretches during Bust a Move in Edmonton, May 13, 2017.

Karen Bartko, Global News
05-13-BAMKB3

Global Edmonton anchor Carole Anne Devaney works out during Bust a Move in Edmonton, May 13, 2017.

Karen Bartko, Global News
05-13-BAMKB5

The Global Edmonton team at Bust a Move on May 13, 2017.

Karen Bartko, Global News
05-13-BAM

The Global Edmonton team at Bust a Move on May 13, 2017.

Global News
05-13-BAMKB7

Yoga time at Bust a Move on May 13, 2017.

Karen Bartko, Global News
05-13-BAMKB2

The Global Edmonton team at Bust a Move on May 13, 2017.

Karen Bartko, Global News

The event also features guest speakers such as oncologists and researchers, cancer survivors and those touched by the disease.

Global Edmonton anchor Carole Anne Devaney and Family Matters reporter Laurel Gregory hosted this year’s Bust a Move in Edmonton.

You can still support the team! Click here for more information or to offer a donation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Alberta Cancer Foundation
BAM Edmonton
Breast Cancer
Breast Health
Bust A Move
Cross Cancer Institute
Global Edmonton
Global Gazongas
Health

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News