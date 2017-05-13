Lethbridge man charged with neglect after seizure of 101 dogs

A 61-year-old Lethbridge man is facing two charges of animal neglect in connection to the Alberta SPCA’s seizure of 101 dogs from a west-side home in March.

The charges were announced Friday afternoon in relation to an investigation that began on March 24, after neighbours say the smell and condition of the home in Varsity Village prompted concern.

Two Alberta SPCA officers and one veterinarian followed up on the complaint where they found the dogs running loose in the house.

Two of the dogs were young St. Bernards, the rest were Pomeranians, Chihuahuas and mixes of the two breeds.

It was determined that the dogs were in distress and needed to be removed.

The dogs were held at the Lethbridge Animal Shelter while they were in the Alberta SPCA’s protective custody.

Three puppies were born during the hold period, and the owner surrendered all 104 dogs to the Alberta SPCA on March 30.

The Alberta SPCA then transferred ownership of the dogs to the Lethbridge Animal Services and to the Calgary Humane Society, which took over their care until they could be made available for adoption.

The majority of the dogs needed some type of medical treatment.

David Michael Petiot has been charged with causing or permitting dogs in his care to be in distress, contrary to section 2(1) of the Animal Protection Act.

He is also charged with failing to provide adequate care for wounded or ill dogs, contrary to section 2.1(b).

His first appearance is set for July 10, in Lethbridge Provincial Court.