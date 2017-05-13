Crews investigate Friday night fire at old Merchant Hotel

WINNIPEG — A fire that started Friday evening on Selkirk avenue has crews busy as they continue to investigate.

On Friday just after 9:30 p.m. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire at the site of the old Merchant Hotel.

Crews said the call came in roughly at 9:37 p.m. and they arrived on scene to see smoke coming from the second floor.

Once crews were able to go inside, they said they discovered flames and smoke on the first, second, and third floor of the building.

Crews are continuing to investigate as they piece together what may have caused the flames.

They said there’s no word on if anyone was inside and so far no injuries have been reported.

As for what may have caused the fire, the investigation will continue to find that answer.