Winnipeg cleans up streets for summer

WINNIPEG — The snow is gone and the sun is out, which means Winnipeggers are getting ready for a busy summer ahead.

To prepare for the summer season, several groups were out in different parts of the city cleaning up and taking pride in their communities.

Residents, businesses, and community organizations teamed up to clean the West Broadway community.

The 11th annual event brought the community together on Saturday to beautify the neighbourhood.

Last year, more than 200 people participated and filled a 30-yard bin with garbage.

The Girl Guides of Canada in the Glenlawn Riverview District joined in with the community to take part in an environment cleanup and tree planting to raise awareness of environmental issues and enhancing the green space along the greenway on Bishop Grandin.

Girls from all five levels of guiding from ages 5 to 18-years-old took part in this cleanup on Saturday to bring the community together.