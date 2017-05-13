City of London holds emergency operations centre open house

The City of London Security and Emergency Management Division is hosting its annual Emergency Management Open House at the Emergency Operations Centre in Byron on Saturday.

Members of the community are invited to attend the open house, which is running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release.

“We will have about 20 different community partners there delivering lots of information on all kinds of different things related to emergency situations,” said Dave O’Brien, manager of corporate security and emergency management.

O’Brien encourages members of the community to come out and learn more about emergency situations.

There will be displays from Police, Fire, EMS, London Hydro and London Health Sciences. Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore inside emergency vehicles.

As part of Emergency Preparedness week, the City of London launched its new emergency notification system, called Alert London.

“Folks can come out and register, and we will explain the system in a lot more detail and provide direct information on what would happen when you register to the program,” said O’Brien.



The system is a communication tool which will be used to provide emergency information to residents during an emergency using the delivery method of their choice.