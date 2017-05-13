Issue with fibre line causing black screen on Global and other cable stations
A problem with a fibre line near Saskatoon is affecting Global’s TV signal in some homes.
The issue was reported at around 3 a.m. MT. The problem appears to have been caused by a train derailment.
Shaw technicians arrived at the scene at around 7:20 a.m and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.
According to Shaw, some customers in all regions are seeing a black screen on Global and other cable TV stations.
Affected channels include, but are not limited to:
- Global TV
- CNN
- A&E
- TLC
- AMC
- Golf
- National Geographic
- Nickelodeon
- Disney Jr.
- W Network
We will continue to update the situation as we learn more.
Thank you for your patience.
