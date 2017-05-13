black screen
May 13, 2017

Issue with fibre line causing black screen on Global and other cable stations

A problem with a fibre line near Saskatoon is affecting Global’s TV signal in some homes.

The issue was reported at around 3 a.m. MT. The problem appears to have been caused by a train derailment.

Shaw technicians arrived at the scene at around 7:20 a.m and are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.

According to Shaw, some customers in all regions are seeing a black screen on Global and other cable TV stations.

Affected channels include, but are not limited to:

  • Global TV
  • CNN
  • A&E
  • TLC
  • AMC
  • Golf
  • National Geographic
  • Nickelodeon
  • Disney Jr.
  • W Network

