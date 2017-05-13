Canada
May 13, 2017 11:45 am

Road closures in effect for Sporting Life 10K in Toronto

By Web Writer  Global News

Gary Kyte (Bib 20693) and Jennifer Elder (bib 20692) of Peterborough cross the line together in 1:04:29. Almost 22,000 people took part in The Sporting Life 10k run in support of Camp Oochigeas for kids with cancer took place Sunday Morning finishing just east of the CNE on Fort York Blvd. May 13, 2012

DAVID COOPER/TORONTO STAR
A significant portion of some of Toronto’s busiest streets will be closed Sunday for Sporting Life’s 10K charity run.

The first wave is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Yonge Street, just four blocks south of the Sporting Life building at Yonge Street and Roselawn Avenue.

The following is a list of all closures:

Yonge Street from Lawrence Avenue to Eglinton Avenue (4:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m).

Fort York Blvd from Bathurst Street to Lakeshore Blvd (4:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.).

Yonge Street between Eglinton Avenue and Richmond Street (7:15 am. to 11:30 a.m.).

Richmond Street between Yonge Street and Peter Street (7:15 am. to 11:30 a.m.).

Peter Street/Blue Jays Way between Richmond Street and Front Street (7:15 am. to 11:30 a.m.).

Westbound Front Street between Blue Jays Way and Bathurst Street (Eastbound traffic will be permitted from Spadina Avenue) (7:15 am. to 11:30 a.m.).

Bathurst Street between Front Street and Lakeshore Boulevard (7:15 am. to 11:30 a.m.).

Fleet Street from Strachan Avenue to Fort York Boulevard (7:15 am. to 11:30 a.m.).

The Sporting Life website has complete info on road closures, reopening times and race schedule.

Almost 20 TTC routes will also be diverted to accommodate the race, including the Bathurst streetcar.

 

 
