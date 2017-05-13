Neighbour stabbed after trying to break up argument in Mercier

A 40-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed Friday night during a row between neighbours in Montreal’s Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police were called to an apartment on Liébert Street, near Baillargé Street at 11:40 p.m. where a stabbing occurred.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said two neighbours, a man and a woman, were arguing, when another man tried to intervene.

“The man who tried to help was stabbed,” Brabant said, adding that he suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

According to Brabant, a 24-year-old man was arrested on site. He faces possible charges of armed assault and attempted murder.

The 22-year-old woman involved in the argument was not injured.

Police believe a possible noise complaint may have been at the origin of the conflict, but are meeting with the female neighbour to try to get a better understanding of what sparked the altercation.