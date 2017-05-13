Male suspect in theft of hardware store threatened officers with knife: police

A man is facing a number of charges after allegedly stealing a number of items from a hardware store and threatening two officers with a knife.

Toronto police said around 3:00 p.m. Thursday, while driving along Warden Avenue, the two officers observed a man running across five lanes of traffic carrying a medium-sized black duffel bag, bringing several vehicles, including the police car, to a halt.

The officers turned their car around and followed the man who was walking into the back of a parking area at 787 Warden Avenue.

Police said the officers remained in their vehicle and verbally identified themselves. Upon hearing the word “police,” the man dropped the duffel and ran back toward the street.

The officers pursued the man on foot and were able to corner him in the area of a nearby truck port.

Police allege the man produced a six-inch Benchmark knife in his right hand in the direction of the officers.

After several minutes of dialogue, the man dropped the knife and officers were able to make the arrest.

The black duffel bag was found nearby containing several tools and items stolen from a Lowe’s Home Improvement at 800 Warden Ave.

Ivan Konstantinovskiy, 23, of Thornhill was arrested and charged with 12 offences, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer and threatening to use a weapon.

He appeared in court on Friday.