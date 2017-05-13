Fleeing car hits multiple people in east-end Toronto parking lot, 4 taken to hospital

Toronto police say they’re looking for a grey Hyundai Genesis after multiple people in an east-end parking lot were struck.

Emergency crews were called to the McCowan and Ellesmere roads area at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday with reports of a vehicle fleeing a parking lot fight. Police said it drove through up to 10 people.

Four people were taken to the hospital. A teenage boy is among the victims and is suffering from serious head injuries.

Police closed the parking area for the investigation. Officers said the Hyundai may have front end damage.

Fight Ellesmere Rd & McCowan Rd, multiple people involved. Vehicle struck people and fled the scene. Witnesses call 416-808-4300 ^ma — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 13, 2017