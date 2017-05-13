Fire breaks out at north Edmonton duplex

Firefighters and paramedics were called to a fire at a duplex in the area of 118 Avenue and 124 Street late Friday night.

Fire officials did not immediately provide details about the blaze but about 20 firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

Global News spoke to Karla Rezendes who said she was the landlord at the duplex. She said at around 11 p.m., someone banged on her door and told her she needed to get out because the other side of the duplex was on fire.

The woman told Global News she rents the other side of the home to three men in their thirties. According to her, only two of them were home at the time of the fire.

She said she saw both of the men being removed from the home by firefighters and that they appeared to be unresponsive.

It is not known if the two men, or anybody else, was injured in the fire.

More to come…

-With files from Sarah Kraus

I'd estimate I've seen more than 20 paramedics and firefighters here on scene. #yeg pic.twitter.com/ul0vV38yPe — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) May 13, 2017

Appears the fire was at this Duplex on 118 ave #yeg pic.twitter.com/yYG1nRwEeo — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) May 13, 2017

Multiple fire trucks and ambulances here. #yeg pic.twitter.com/9EPh3oxXUx — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) May 13, 2017