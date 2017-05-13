Canada
May 13, 2017 2:10 am

Fire breaks out at north Edmonton duplex

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Fire crews were called to a duplex in north Edmonton late Friday night. The landlord at the home says two people inside had to be brought out by firefighters. Sarah Kraus reports.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to a fire at a duplex in the area of 118 Avenue and 124 Street late Friday night.

Fire officials did not immediately provide details about the blaze but about 20 firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

Global News spoke to Karla Rezendes who said she was the landlord at the duplex. She said at around 11 p.m., someone banged on her door and told her she needed to get out because the other side of the duplex was on fire.

The woman told Global News she rents the other side of the home to three men in their thirties. According to her, only two of them were home at the time of the fire.

She said she saw both of the men being removed from the home by firefighters and that they appeared to be unresponsive.

It is not known if the two men, or anybody else, was injured in the fire.

More to come…

-With files from Sarah Kraus

