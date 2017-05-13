Evacuation orders, alerts rescinded for some in Central Okanagan

Stormy weather didn’t last long despite dark clouds looming over the Kelowna area Friday.

The lack of rain and cooler temperatures has meant tension over flooding is easing in some areas of the Okanagan city.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has rescinded Evacuation Orders for eight homes in Kelowna, seven of them along Mill Creek.

• 3897 Casorso Road

• 1237 Pacific Avenue

• 2002 Ethel Street

• 1118 Brookside Avenue

• 1902 Lindahl Street

• 1824 Marshall Street





• 1966 Richter Street

An Evacuation Alert for 439 residents in Scotty Creek has been lifted.

The neigbhourhood of the Central Okanagan Regional District near the Kelowna International Airport started sandbagging due to the threat of flooding on Thursday.

Residents are reminded to keep sandbags in place until the flood watch is over, as changing weather conditions could prompt new warnings.

Mission Creek in Kelowna is still under flood watch. Water levels rose a foot in the last 24 hours.

For more information about the flood watch, go to www.cordemergency.ca.