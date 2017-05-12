Canada
May 12, 2017 11:31 pm
Updated: May 13, 2017 12:24 am

Police investigating reports of bear wandering in east-end Toronto

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police say officers are responding to reports of a bear wandering in the city's east end.

Toronto police are on the lookout after receiving reports of a bear wandering around the city’s east end.

Officers tweeted a warning just before 10:30 p.m. Friday saying a 300-pound bear was seen near Tapscott Road, east of Markham Road and between Steeles Avenue East and Finch Avenue East.

Police are advising residents not to approach the bear if seen.

Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Foresty staff say “residents in the area should secure garbage and compost as the bear may be foraging for food,” police said.

Police said The Toronto Zoo, which is located northeast of the area, contacted officers to say all their bears “have been accounted for.”

More to come.

