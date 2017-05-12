Man found guilty of killing 84-year-old learns his fate

Dale Stonechild has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing an 84-year-old man in January 2013.

A jury found the 62-year-old guilty in the manslaughter of Victor McNab.

During sentencing, the judge recapped the horrific nature of the crime. He talked about how the 84-year-old victim had been beaten with his own cane and stabbed 14 times in what appeared to be a spur of the moment attack.

The judge also noted that the two men were close. Stonechild considered McNab an uncle.

Stonechild apologized to the family during sentencing.

“I’m sorry there’s nothing I can do to bring him back…this is something I have to live with,” he said.

Crown prosecutor James Fitz-Gerald said after court that McNab’s family was relieved the court process was finally over after four years.

“They’ve lost a loved one and there’s nothing that can change that, so it’s difficult for them to see anything other than their grief, and I think their grief is still speaking to them,” he said.

Defence lawyer Mike Buchinski said the sentence was disappointing for Stonechild.

“I know that we had a very, I thought, a good argument for Justice Elson to support a community release, but Justice Elson thought otherwise on the basis of facts,” he said.

“I think that he’s relieved that this part of his life is over. It’s certainly bittersweet. He had a very good relationship with Mr. McNab, the victim, but I think he’s ready to move on to the next part of his life. He has a lot of healing to do,” Buchinski said.

With credit for time already served, Stonechild faces another 8 years and 5 months in jail.